Brokerages Anticipate UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will post $1.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. UFP Industries reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UFP Industries.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 14.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,871,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UFP Industries by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 35,869 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in UFP Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in UFP Industries by 71.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in UFP Industries by 91.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 319,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after acquiring an additional 152,531 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $70.26 on Friday. UFP Industries has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.