Brokerages Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post sales of $1.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $6.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $160,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after buying an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,534,299,000 after buying an additional 1,207,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,949,000 after buying an additional 1,160,623 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after buying an additional 969,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,869,000 after buying an additional 737,016 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $129.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

