Brokerages Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will report earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. Ally Financial posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,209,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,958 shares of company stock worth $2,088,983. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,496 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,653,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,190 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.60. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

