Brokerages Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to post $116.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.30 million and the lowest is $115.50 million. BancFirst posted sales of $110.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $472.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.00 million to $477.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $441.75 million, with estimates ranging from $435.30 million to $448.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $126.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.60 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of BANF opened at $53.97 on Friday. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $77.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average is $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BancFirst by 494.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 55.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BancFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter worth $144,000. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

