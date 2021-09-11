Brokerages Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.12. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%.

BSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 918,817 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth $6,706,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,440,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 44,776.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 277,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 170.21%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.