Brokerages Expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ContextLogic.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on WISH shares. Oppenheimer cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

WISH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 28,798,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,352,590. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.16. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $36,132.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,059.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $214,178.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 488,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,138. 32.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth $947,580,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,543,000 after purchasing an additional 368,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares during the period. Apoletto Ltd increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apoletto Ltd now owns 5,436,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,594,000 after purchasing an additional 443,249 shares during the period. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContextLogic (WISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.