Brokerages Expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Post $0.33 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.38. Criteo posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

CRTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

CRTO opened at $35.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82. Criteo has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 43.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 84,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the second quarter valued at about $15,952,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the first quarter valued at $11,093,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Criteo by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

