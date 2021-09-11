Brokerages Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Ford Motor posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

