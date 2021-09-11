Brokerages Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Qualys posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

QLYS stock opened at $114.86 on Friday. Qualys has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at $21,723,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $623,503.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,458 shares in the company, valued at $22,258,669.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 376,688 shares of company stock valued at $42,876,400. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Qualys by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 35,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Qualys by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 199,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.