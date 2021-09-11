Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,631 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Brooks Automation worth $21,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,284 shares of company stock worth $4,780,556 over the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.91. 684,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,066. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.45. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.56.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

