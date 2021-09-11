BSClaunch Trading Down 15.8% Over Last Week (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One BSClaunch coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSClaunch has a market cap of $236,181.69 and $193,794.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00066829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00131756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00183522 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,582.34 or 1.00097998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.98 or 0.07141300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.69 or 0.00860149 BTC.

About BSClaunch

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

