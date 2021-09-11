Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.15.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.15 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Burberry Group stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

