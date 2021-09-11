Burency (BUY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.46 Million

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Burency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Burency has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Burency has a market capitalization of $11.46 million and $1.42 million worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00059704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00161718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00043731 BTC.

Burency Coin Profile

Burency is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Burency is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . The official website for Burency is burency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burency using one of the exchanges listed above.

