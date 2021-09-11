Burger Swap Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.71 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for about $4.21 or 0.00009219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $69.65 million and approximately $12.71 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00060080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00162393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00043826 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 16,907,120 coins and its circulating supply is 16,532,120 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

