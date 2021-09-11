Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) Stock Position Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) by 1,145.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Burgundy Technology Acquisition worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTAQ. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 6,189.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAQ opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

