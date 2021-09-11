Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

