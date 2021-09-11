BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,416 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after acquiring an additional 74,394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 66.5% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 51,870 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,895.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $500,463. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

