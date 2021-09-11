Bytom (BTM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $105.81 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Bytom has a market cap of $105.81 million and approximately $15.90 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,700,302,762 coins and its circulating supply is 1,603,497,406 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

