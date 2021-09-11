Bytom (BTM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.46 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $105.21 million and $18.46 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0656 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.88 or 0.00399058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000597 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,700,285,850 coins and its circulating supply is 1,603,480,494 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

