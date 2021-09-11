Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.80. Cabot Growth ETF shares last traded at $26.52, with a volume of 209 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.