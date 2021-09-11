CACHE Gold Price Tops $57.68 on Exchanges (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, CACHE Gold has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for $57.68 or 0.00127101 BTC on popular exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and $174,046.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00059915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00161739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00043740 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 71,774 coins and its circulating supply is 71,674 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

