CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CAIXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of CaixaBank stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.19.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

