Callisto Network (CLO) Price Down 17.7% This Week

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $19.31 million and $118,101.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.84 or 0.07271634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00126659 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.