Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,980,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after acquiring an additional 504,941 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,599,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

IWO traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $301.26. 326,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,361. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.41 and a 200-day moving average of $301.79. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $210.02 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

