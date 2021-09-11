Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 57,921 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,921 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000. Devon Energy makes up about 1.0% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 97.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 674,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 332,643 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.07. 6,582,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,872,206. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 155.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

