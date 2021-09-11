Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $807,313,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $305,321,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,372,000 after acquiring an additional 751,304 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.58. 4,032,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,341. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $417.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.94.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

