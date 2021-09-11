Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Invests $9.43 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 5.8% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 551,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,517,000 after acquiring an additional 52,736 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.94. The company had a trading volume of 354,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,531. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.72. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

