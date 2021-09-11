Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,016 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000. Nucor comprises 0.9% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1,976.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NUE traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,423. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.