Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 37,912 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,912 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000. Tapestry accounts for approximately 1.0% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,740 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,769 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.47. 2,226,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,410. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

