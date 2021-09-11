Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.63% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,808,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $38.84. 22,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,037. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.