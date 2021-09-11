Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Sells 50,068 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,068 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 22,905 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.16. 26,709,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,387,666. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average is $78.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

