Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Sells 64,796 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,796 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,552,000 after buying an additional 122,407 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,207,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,745,000 after buying an additional 181,255 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,797,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,236,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,388,000 after buying an additional 1,329,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,329,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,786,340. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

