Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Sells 75,040 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,040 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,714,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,828,040. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

