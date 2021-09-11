Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 127,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000. Marathon Oil makes up about 1.1% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 687,683 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $1,212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,622 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $6,810,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,357,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,713,613. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

