Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to announce $285.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.40 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $265.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $149.83 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $154.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.86, a PEG ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $3,175,987.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,073 shares in the company, valued at $38,401,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,527 shares of company stock worth $12,419,626. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after acquiring an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after acquiring an additional 242,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,519,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

