Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Position Reduced by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,646 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cameco worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cameco by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -610.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

