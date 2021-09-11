Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,646 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cameco worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,596,000 after purchasing an additional 218,233 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in Cameco by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,280,000 after purchasing an additional 573,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cameco by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,278 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,450,000 after purchasing an additional 946,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Cameco by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,438,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,338,000 after purchasing an additional 477,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of CCJ opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -610.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

