Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57. 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 13,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNNEF. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canacol Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canacol Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 6.27%.

Canacol Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.