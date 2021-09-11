Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Insider Sells C$336,044,418.20 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total transaction of C$336,044,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,846,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,082,809,832.37.

On Thursday, September 9th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,450,181 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.21, for a total transaction of C$229,435,317.08.

On Friday, September 3rd, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total transaction of C$175,960,548.03.

Shares of CNR stock traded down C$1.19 on Friday, reaching C$150.74. The stock had a trading volume of 892,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$137.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$137.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$161.15.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNR. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$152.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$143.20.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

