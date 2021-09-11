Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) shot up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.75. 84,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 322,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

About Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF)

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

