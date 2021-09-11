Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. increased their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,641,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at $216,192,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capri by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,345,000 after acquiring an additional 309,729 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 9.5% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after acquiring an additional 360,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Capri by 12.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,551,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. Capri has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

