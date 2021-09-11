Carbon (CRBN) Trading Down 21.2% Over Last 7 Days

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Carbon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $4.48 million and $79,917.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carbon has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00069706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00129084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.34 or 0.00179865 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.92 or 0.99945565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.06 or 0.07091563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.31 or 0.00902867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

