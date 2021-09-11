Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $2.62 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $83.82 billion and $8.60 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00005800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00050268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.54 or 0.00129714 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.01 or 0.00505233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00019837 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00044509 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,117,618,880 coins and its circulating supply is 32,025,787,327 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.