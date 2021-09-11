Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,430 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after buying an additional 2,535,606 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $36,669,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 228.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,783,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAH. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of CAH opened at $52.82 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

