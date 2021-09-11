Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Trading Down 1.9%

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$200.76 and last traded at C$201.82. 221,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 95,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$205.66.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CJT shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$275.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$226.00 to C$228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cargojet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$254.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$191.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$181.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.03%.

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$203,385.60.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

