Carry Tops One Day Volume of $7.48 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. Carry has a total market cap of $97.71 million and $7.48 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Carry has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00138508 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00026751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

