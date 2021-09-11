Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will post sales of $156.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.70 million and the highest is $157.01 million. Cars.com posted sales of $144.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year sales of $623.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.40 million to $624.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $650.05 million, with estimates ranging from $643.89 million to $656.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CARS opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $855.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.02 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

