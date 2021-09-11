Cartesi (CTSI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $36.83 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $269.68 million and $36.83 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00066829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00131756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00183522 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,582.34 or 1.00097998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.98 or 0.07141300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.69 or 0.00860149 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,197,415 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

