Cascade Investment, L.L.C. Sells 1,450,181 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,450,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.21, for a total value of C$229,435,317.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,927,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,379,711,914.41.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total value of C$336,044,418.20.

On Friday, September 3rd, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total value of C$175,960,548.03.

CNR traded down C$1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$150.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,549. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$161.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.87 billion and a PE ratio of 26.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$137.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$137.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

CNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James set a C$152.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$143.20.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.