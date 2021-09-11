Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 1,521.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,663 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Casella Waste Systems worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $4,391,409.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $76.61.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

